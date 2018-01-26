No More MoviePass At AMC Theaters

MoviePass, the subscription-based movie ticket service, has cut ties with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) in an escalation of their conflict and withdrawn support for some of the theater chain's high-profile venues.

Deadline Hollywood reported that some of the MoviePass subscribers learned their app and cards are no longer working at some AMC locations, including the Empire 25 in New York City, the Universal City Walk near Los Angeles, the AMC Loews Boston Common in Chicago, and the AMC Century Plaza.

"As of today, you'll find a small handful of theaters are no longer available on our platform. Our number one goal as a company is to provide an accessible price-point for people to enjoy films the way they're meant to be seen: on the big screen," MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe said in a statement.

Lowe also advised customers to always double check the MoviePass app for the most up-to-date list of participating theaters.

On its part, AMC said it has not restricted MoviePass acceptance at its theaters and urged angry MoviePass customers to contact that company for clarification.

MoviePass has reportedly failed to persuade AMC to enter into a partnership with it. AMC has clarified it does not intend to share admissions revenue or concessions revenue with MoviePass.

AMC, the country's largest theater chain, had threatened to file a lawsuit against MoviePass in August after the subscription service announced that it has cut its subscription price to less than $10 a month. The service previously cost between $15 and $50 per month and was based on a tiered model.

AMC had rebuked MoviePass for the price cut and said that the price level was unsustainable.

MoviePass pays theaters the full price for a ticket, essentially subsidizing the purchase of tickets by the customer. The company claims it covers nearly 91 percent of all theaters in the U.S.

MoviePass has sold a 51 percent stake in the company to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY) and intends to use the funds from the sale to finance its new pricing model venture.

by RTT Staff Writer

Business News