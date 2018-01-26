Stocks Move Mostly Higher On Upbeat Earnings News - U.S. Commentary

Stocks have moved mostly higher in morning trading on Friday after closing mixed for two consecutive sessions. With the upward move on the day, the Dow and the S&P 500 have reached new record intraday highs.

Currently, the major averages are just off their highs of the session. The Dow is up 92.93 points or 0.4 percent at 26,485.72, the Nasdaq is up 48.27 points or 0.7 percent at 7,459.44 and the S&P 500 is up 14.75 points or 0.5 percent at 2,854.00.

The strength on Wall Street reflects a positive reaction to the latest earnings news, with shares of Intel (INTC) moving sharply higher after the semiconductor giant reported fourth quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates.

Industrial conglomerate Honeywell (HON) is also seeing early strength after reporting better than expected fourth quarter results and raising its full-year earnings guidance.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing slower than expected economic growth in the fourth quarter, although economists recommended looking past the headline number.

The report said real gross domestic product increased by 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the 3.2 percent growth seen in the third quarter. Economists had expected GDP to climb by 3.0 percent.

While the pace of GDP growth slowed more than expected, final sales climbed by 3.2 percent and final sales to domestic purchasers jumped by 4.3 percent.

"In other words, despite the weak headline, this is not a weak report," said Chris Low, chief economist at FTN Financial.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed a much bigger than expected increase in durable goods orders in the month of December.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders spiked by 2.9 percent in December after surging up by an upwardly revised 1.7 percent in November.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to climb by 0.8 percent compared to the 1.3 percent jump that had been reported for the previous month.

Excluding an increase in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders rose by 0.6 percent in December after edging up by 0.3 percent in November.

Ex-transportation orders had been expected to climb by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.1 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.

Traders are also digesting President Donald Trump's highly anticipated speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump touted the progress made by the and the stock markets since his election and reiterated his pledge to put "America first."

"But America first does not mean America alone," Trump said. "When the United States grows, so does the world."

After moving notably lower over the two previous sessions, semiconductor stocks are regaining some ground on the day. Reflecting the strength in the sector, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up by 2.2 percent.

Intel is leading the sector higher, although Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) is also posting a standout gain after meeting second quarter earnings estimates.

Pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare stocks are also seeing notable strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged up by 1.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has jumped by 0.9 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.6 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.3 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are pulling back following the upward move seen over the course of the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 3.2 basis points at 2.653 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

