President Trump Encourages Global Investment In America

Touting the economic progress since his election, President Donald Trump sought to encourage global investment in America in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Friday.

"The world is witnessing the resurgence of a strong and prosperous America," Trump said. "I'm here to deliver a simple message: There has never been a better time to hire, to build, to invest, and to grow in the United States. America is open for , and we are competitive once again."

Trump cited the recent strong economic growth and the record highs for the stocks , noting that more than $7 trillion in new wealth has been created since his election.

The president also pointed to consumer, business, and manufacturing confidence at the highest levels in decades as well as historic lows in unemployment for women, Hispanics and African-Americans.

Trump argued that the massive tax cuts and regulation reductions undertaken by his administration should drive investment in America.

"Now is the perfect time to bring your business, your jobs, and your investments to the United States," Trump said. "This is especially true because we have undertaken the most extensive regulatory reduction ever conceived."

"America is the place to do business," he added. "So come to America, where you can innovate, create, and build. I believe in America."

Trump reiterated his pledge to put "America first" but stressed the belief that his policies are also good for the rest of the world.

"But America first does not mean America alone," Trump said. "When the United States grows, so does the world."

At the same time, Trump said the U.S. will no longer turn a blind eye to unfair economic practices by other countries and noted he would continue to push for fair and reciprocal trade.

"As the United States pursues domestic reforms to unleash jobs and growth, we are also working to reform the international trading system so that it promotes broadly shared prosperity and rewards to those who play by the rules," Trump said.

"We cannot have free and open trade if some countries exploit the system at the expense of others," he added. "We support free trade, but it needs to be fair and it needs to be reciprocal. Because, in the end, unfair trade undermines us all."

In a brief question-and-answer session after his address, Trump also took the opportunity to attack the media, one of his favorite targets.

"As businessman I was always treated really well by the press," Trump said. "The numbers speak and things happen, but I've always really had a very good press."

He continued, "And it wasn't until I became a politician that I realized how nasty, how mean, how vicious, and how fake the press can be."

The comments from Trump come as he has denied reports that he called for special counsel Robert Mueller to be fired early last summer.

(Photo: Marc Nozell)

by RTT Staff Writer

