Stocks Hovering In Positive Territory In Mid-Day Trading - U.S. Commentary

After an early move to the upside, stocks remain mostly positive in mid-day trading on Friday. With the upward move on the day, the Dow and the S&P 500 have reached new record intraday highs.

Currently, the major averages are hovering firmly in positive territory. The Dow is up 70.99 points or 0.3 percent at 26,463.78, the Nasdaq is up 41.19 points or 0.6 percent at 7,452.36 and the S&P 500 is up 41.49 points or 0.6 percent at 7,452.65.

The strength on Wall Street reflects a positive reaction to the latest earnings news, with shares of Intel (INTC) moving sharply higher after the semiconductor giant reported fourth quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates.

Industrial conglomerate Honeywell (HON) has also moved to the upside after reporting better than expected fourth quarter results and raising its full-year earnings guidance.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing slower than expected economic growth in the fourth quarter, although economists recommended looking past the headline number.

The report said real gross domestic product increased by 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the 3.2 percent growth seen in the third quarter. Economists had expected GDP to climb by 3.0 percent.

While the pace of GDP growth slowed more than expected, final sales climbed by 3.2 percent and final sales to domestic purchasers jumped by 4.3 percent.

"In other words, despite the weak headline, this is not a weak report," said Chris Low, chief economist at FTN Financial.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed a much bigger than expected increase in durable goods orders in the month of December.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders spiked by 2.9 percent in December after surging up by an upwardly revised 1.7 percent in November.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to climb by 0.8 percent compared to the 1.3 percent jump that had been reported for the previous month.

Excluding an increase in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders rose by 0.6 percent in December after edging up by 0.3 percent in November.

Ex-transportation orders had been expected to climb by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.1 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.

Traders are also digesting President Donald Trump's highly anticipated speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump touted the progress made by the and the stocks markets since his election and reiterated his pledge to put "America first."

"But America first does not mean America alone," Trump said. "When the United States grows, so does the world."

Sector News

Semiconductor stocks continue to see considerable strength in mid-day trading, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumping by 2.2 percent. The index is rebounding after moving sharply lower over the two previous sessions.

Intel is leading the sector higher, although Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) is also posting a standout gain after meeting second quarter earnings estimates.

Significant strength is also visible among pharmaceutical stocks, as reflected by the 1.3 percent gain being posted by the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index. Earlier in the session, the index reached its best intraday level in over two years.

AbbVie (ABBV) is posting a substantial gain after reporting better than expected fourth quarter results and raising its 2018 guidance.

Software and healthcare stocks are also seeing notable strength in mid-day trading, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged up by 1.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.7 percent and the German DAX Index rose by 0.3 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are pulling back following the upward move seen over the course of the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 5 basis points at 2.671 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

