BRAZIL: Country Eliminates 20,832 Jobs In 2017

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Brazilian eliminated 20,832 jobs in 2017 - resulting from 14,656,731 job losses and 14,635,899 additions. Still, that was the best performance since 2014, when the country created 420,690 jobs, according to official data.

The retail sector led the employment creation in Brazil last year, creating 40,087 jobs. In 2016, the industry had closed 187,495 positions.

The agricultural sector also presented positive balance in the year, with 37,004 jobs created, reversing the closure of 14,193 vacancies in 2016.

In the services sector, 36,945 vacancies were generated, interrupting the falls in 2016 and 2015, of 392,574 and 267,927, respectively.

In December, the country closed 328,539 job posts, with 910,586 admissions and 1,239,125 layoffs in the period. According to the Brazilian government, the result was expected because in December there is a seasonal decrease in employment.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.