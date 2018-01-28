logo
Singapore PPI Data Due On Monday

Singapore will on Monday release December figures for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Producer prices were up 1.0 percent on month and 2.8 percent on year in November.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

