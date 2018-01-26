BRAZIL: 3% GDP Growth Could Yield 1.8 Million Jobs In 2018, Government Says

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Brazil could create 1.8 million job posts in 2018 if the South American country's economic growth reaches at least 3% over the previous year, according to an official forecast.

Mário Magalhães, the Statistics Coordinator of Ministry of Labor and Employment (MTE), also said that 2 million jobs should be created if the GDP growth reaches 3.5%.

"This expectation is based on an evaluation of the GDP/Employment ratio and based on previous experiences. This number is only an expectation that the conditions we had in the past are not the same as we have now," he added.

by Agencia CMA Latam

