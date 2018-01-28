BRAZIL: Tax Revenue Rises 0.6% In 2017

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Brazilian government tax revenue in 2017 increased by 0.59% from a year earlier, to R$ 1.342 trillion (US$ 426.7 billion), said the country's revenue service. That was the best result since 2015. The results are adjusted for inflation.

In December, revenue totaled R$ 137.842 billion, up 8.02% over the same month in the previous year, the best result for the month since 2014, and 19.25% higher compared to November.

According to the government, the improvement in tax collection reflects an amnesty program that eased payment conditions to tax debtors and the higher taxes on fuels compared to 2016.

by Agencia CMA Latam

