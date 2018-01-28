VENEZUELA: Court Excludes Main Opposition Movement From Electoral Validation

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Venezuela's Supreme Court (TSJ) ordered the National Electoral Council (CNE) to prevent the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) from renewing and validating its registry as a political movement enabled to take part in the next electoral process. The MUD is the main political alliance opposed to the government of Nicolás Maduro.

"The MUD exclusion occurred because its structure is built upon various political organizations that already renewed [their registries] and others which are pending renewal," the TSJ said in a statement posted on the Facebook.

The National Constituent Assembly of Venezuela, formed by members of the ruling party, agreed at the beginning of the week to hold presidential elections during the first four months of 2018.

