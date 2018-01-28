COLOMBIA: Colcap Trades Slightly Lower On The Eve Of Index Rebalancing

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, fell 0.10% near the end of Friday's session to 1,587.21 points on the eve of the index re-balancing, which will take place on January 31.

Ramses Pestanapalmett, an analyst at Ultraserfinco, noted that the Colcap's decline reflects the underperformance of Suramericana's shares.

The board of directors of Suramericana approved the commitment to merge Grupo SURA and its foreign subsidiaries, Grupoura Finance and Grupo de Inversiones Suramericana Panamá.

The shares of Conconcreto (+1.50%), Avianca (+1.22%), Preferencial Bancolombia (+0.99%), Davivienda (+0.69%), Bancolombia (+0.50%), and Ecopetrol (+0.36%) are rising, while Canacol (-1.28%), Sura (-0.77%), and Grupo Aval (-0.76%) trade lower.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed at 2,814.00 Colombian pesos, marking a 0.86% rise, after statements by U.S. President Donald Trump in which he said he wanted a strong currency.

Wilson Tovar, an analyst at Acciones & Valores, said that while Trump's comments were in line with the strengthening of the , the currency remains weak as concerns over U.S. trade policy keep investors cautious.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.