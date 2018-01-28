ARGENTINA: Merval Closes Slightly Lower On Friday

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Merval, the main index of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, recorded a subtle drop (-0.04%), closing at 35,126.22 Friday and ending the week with some profit-taking after three days of consecutive increases. During the week, it accumulated gains of 4.54%.

"The most important fact of the week that ended is that the trading volume managed to stay above 1 billion pesos. That was a direct consequence of greater foreign investors participation in the local market. They seek to anticipate the category change of our market," said Eduardo Fernández, an analyst at Rava Bursátil.

The locally traded U.S. dollar fell 0.05%, quoted at 19.57 Argentinean pesos, after reaching the historical high of 19.65 pesos on Wednesday.

"The foreign exchange market is assimilating the new value of the currency, since, although at times they saw on screen offers of volumes of up to US$ 50 million to buy, and about US$ 25 million to sell at other times, only the needs of their obligations were agreed upon in the banks, without taking any positions that were not necessary," said Fernando Izzo, an analyst at ABC Mercado de Cambios.

by Agencia CMA Latam

