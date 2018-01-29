logo
Singapore Producer Prices Fall In December

Singapore's producer prices declined for the first time in one year in December, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Monday.

The manufactured product price index dropped 0.6 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a 2.9 percent rise in November.

Producer prices climbed 3.8 percent in the whole year 2017, in contrast to a 5.5 percent decrease in 2016.

The domestic supply price index rose 0.6 percent annually in December, while it edged down 0.2 percent from a month ago.

On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 0.8 percent in December, extending the 1.1 percent rise in November.

Data also revealed that import prices slid 0.5 percent yearly in December, following a 4.1 percent climb in the preceding month.

Export prices declined 2.4 percent in December over the prior year, after a 0.8 percent rise in November.

by RTT Staff Writer

