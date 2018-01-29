European Shares Set To Open Higher As Dollar Strengthens

European stocks look set to open higher on Monday amid strong corporate earnings, signs of improving economic growth and U.S. President Donald Trump's apparently more positive tone on international trade.

Asian stocks started the week on a steady note after U.S. stocks ended last week with biggest gain in almost nine months. Oil held firm while the dollar index rebounded slightly from recent lows.

The U.S. earnings season picks up pace this week, with prominent companies such as McDonald's, Pfizer, Boeing, AT&T, Microsoft, Visa, Alibaba Group Holding, Apple, Facebook and Amazon due to report their quarterly results.

Janet L. Yellen will preside over her final meeting as Federal Reserve chairwoman on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will speak before the U.K. Parliament's Economic Affairs Committee in London on Tuesday.

Investors also await the closely-watched U.S. jobs report, Chinese manufacturing and services sector data and President Trump's first State of the Union address for further direction.

U.S. stocks posted strong gains on Friday to close at fresh record highs as stronger durable goods orders data as well as better-than-expected quarterly earnings from the likes of Intel and Honeywell helped investors shrug off data showing slower-than-expected economic growth in the fourth quarter.

The Dow rose 0.9 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq rallied 1.3 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.2 percent as President Donald Trump laid out his "America First" agenda to an audience of global CEOs, lawmakers and NGO bosses in Davos, Switzerland.

European also rose on Friday despite mixed earnings results and concerns over a falling dollar. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained half a percent. The German DAX inched up 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index climbed 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.7 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com