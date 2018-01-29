Finland Consumer Confidence At Record High

Finland's consumer confidence strengthened to a survey record high in January, figures from Statistics Finland showed Monday.

The consumer confidence index rose from 24.0 in December to 24.2 in January. That was well above the long-term average of 12.3.

The survey was conducted among 1,195 households between January 2 and 19.

In January, consumers' expectations concerning their own and Finland's and unemployment were very bright. Views on one's own saving possibilities were also good.

Households predicted that consumer prices would go up by 1.7 percent over the next twelve months.

Another survey report released by the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK showed that confidence of Finnish manufacturing companies remained strong in January, despite the corresponding index falling to 16 from 17 in December.

The sub-index measuring confidence in the construction sector weakened in January, while service sector confidence improved and retail confidence almost unchanged.

