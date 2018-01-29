Spain Retail Sales Growth Slows In December

Spain's retail sales growth moderated at the end of the year, after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the statistical office INE showed Monday.

Retail sales climbed a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 1.2 percent year-over-year in December, slower than November's 1.9 percent rise, which was revised from a 2.0 percent gain reported earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales advanced 1.5 percent annually in December, following a 3.2 percent rebound in the prior month.

During the whole year 2017, retail sales grew 1.4 percent compared with 2016. Without adjustment, the index registered an increase of 1.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 0.6 percent from November, when it rose by 1.2 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

