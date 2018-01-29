CAC 40 Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

French shares were little changed on Monday as investors waited for cues from fresh economic releases and a slew of corporate earnings.

The benchmark CAC 40 was little changed with a negative bias in opening deals after rising 0.9 percent on Friday.

Sanofi slid 0.2 percent after the drug maker agreed to acquire Ablynx NV for 45 euros per share in cash, representing an aggregate equity value of approximately 3.9 billion euros.

BNP Paribas edged up 0.3 percent. A unit of the lender has pleaded guilty to conspiring to fix the foreign exchange market and agreed to pay a $90 million criminal fine to settle the case, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Pharmaceutical firm Ipsen advanced 0.7 percent after announcing the appointment of a new Chief Medical Officer.

