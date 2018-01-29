Italy PPI Inflation Eases In December

Italy's producer price inflation eased in December after accelerating in the previous two months, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed Monday.

Producer prices climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 2.5 percent increase in November. The measure has been rising since December last year.

In domestic market, producer prices grew 2.2 percent annually in December and by 1.3 percent in foreign market.

Month-on-month, producer prices showed no variations from November, when it rose by 0.4 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.