British Cryptocurrency Trader Forced At Gunpoint To Transfer Bitcoins

In a first of its kind incident amidst the bitcoin boom, a cryptocurrency trader in Britain was forced at gunpoint to transfer his holdings of the virtual currency bitcoin.

Four armed men broke into the family home in Moulsford, Oxfordshire of Danny Aston, 30, who runs a digital currency trading firm, and threatened the trader to transfer an unknown quantity of cryptocurrency. Aston had established his own digital currency firm in June 2017.

As per reports, Thames Valley police were looking for witnesses who may have seen the four armed men involved in the incident. They were called to the house at about 9.40 am on January 22, but no one were seriously hurt.

Bitcoin's secrecy could make the theft difficult, and stolen currencies are expected to come in view if the thieves try to exchange it for conventional money.

The skyrocketing price of the bitcoin, the cryptocurrency leader, has caused huge demand in the virtual currency. Bitcoin, which was $1000 a coin more than a year ago, is currently trading at around $11,200. In mid December, its value had reached an all time high of near $20,000 a coin.

Meanwhile, authorities worldwide continue to warn against the unregulated, volatile bitcoin and other digital currencies, asking traders to be cautious. Last week, world leaders issued fresh warnings in Davos about cryptocurrency dangers following concerns that the money is being used for illicit and criminal activity. Simultaneously, many countries are moving towards regulating the digital currencies.

In a different incident on Friday, Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck's around 260,000 customers lost their NEM cryptocurrency coins in a hacking incident, in one of the biggest-ever cryptocurrency thefts.

