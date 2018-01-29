Crypto Daily Roundup - Jan. 29

Even as cryptocurrency prices bounced back from the plunge caused by the news of the Coincheck hack in Japan, which was the biggest theft of its kind in history, fresh concerns are raised if the price of Bitcoin is being artificially propped up by the altcoin Tether. And Japanese regulators are tightening the noose on cryptocurrency exchanges following the Coincheck hack in which $530 million worth of cryptocurrencies were stolen.

Here is a wrap of the main news over the past 24 hours.

Tether, Bitcoin Price Link Spooks Crypto Space

Tether, a cryptocurrency that claims that each of its coin is backed by US dollar, has been in news over the past few weeks after it emerged the only leading altcoin to climb amid a broad sell-off in the cryptocurrency market. However, concerns are raised over the link between the issuance of Tether coins, which uses the symbol USDT, and the price of Bitcoin. A report by an author using a pseudonym claimed that it is highly unlikely that Tether, which has close links to the Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange, is growing through any organic process, rather that they are printing in response to market conditions. The report also states that nearly 48.8 percent of Bitcoin's price rise in the period studied occurred in the two-hour periods following the arrival of 91 different Tether grants to the parent exchange Bitfinex's wallet. If proven true, Bitcoin's price could plunge as much as 80 percent, the report warned. In a statement on Saturday, Tether said it has ended its relationship with audit firm Friedman LLP which was working on an audit of the firm, crypto news website Coindesk reported.

Japan's Coincheck To Refund $425 Mln After Huge Hack

Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck said it would return more than 46.3 billion yen or around $425 million worth of digital currency to owners, that was lost in a hacking attack. In one of the biggest-ever cryptocurrency thefts, around 260,000 Coincheck customers lost their NEM cryptocurrency coins on Friday. The hacking forced the Tokyo-based company to suspend trading as it detected unauthorized access of its digital exchange. On CoinMarketCap, NEM is in the 10th place, valued $0.977 as of 12.30 am ET on Monday, down 5.8 percent, with a market cap of $8.78 billion. The company has promised to refund nearly 90 percent of the coins lost. Coincheck will use its own funds to make the refund. Meanwhile, Japan's Financial Services Authority has ordered the company to present a report of the incident and corrective measures taken, by February 13.

Texas Banking Watchdog Bans 'Cryptocurrency Bank'

Texas Banking Commissioner Charles Cooper issued a Cease & Desist Order relating to AriseBank, which claimed to be a "cryptocurrency bank". The watchdog said in a statement that the firm was violating law by using the term "bank" in its name and marketing materials to imply that it is in the business of banking.

Cryptocurrency Mining Attackers Use YouTube Ads

Google's YouTube was targeted by cryptocurrency miner attacks, reports revealed over the weekend. These attackers were using ads on YouTube to utilize CPU power of users' computers and electricity. Attackers managed to place mining malware on YouTube via the Google DoubleClick advertising platform and disproportionately targeted users from Japan, France, Taiwan, Italy, and Spain. Nearly 90 percent of ads were using the JavaScript code provided by the controversial cryptocurrency mining platform, Coinhive, that allows its subscribers to earn income by using other people's computing power in an unauthorized manner, the crypto news website CoinTelegraph said.

British Cryptocurrency Trader Forced At Gunpoint To Transfer Bitcoins

In a first of its kind incident amidst the bitcoin boom, a cryptocurrency trader in Britain was forced at gunpoint to transfer his holdings of the virtual currency, Bitcoin. Four armed men broke into the family home in Moulsford, Oxfordshire of Danny Aston, 30, who runs a digital currency trading firm, and threatened the trader to transfer an unknown quantity of the cryptocurrency. Aston had established his own digital currency firm in June 2017. As per reports, Thames Valley police were looking for witnesses who may have seen the four armed men involved in the incident.

Current Prices

At 5:42 am ET on Monday, Bitcoin was down 2.71 percent at $11,083.33 and Ethereum was lower by 0.39 percent at $1,162.48 on Coinbase.

