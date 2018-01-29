Ireland Retail Sales Fall Slightly In December

Ireland's retail sales decreased marginally in December after rising in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Monday.

The volume of retail sales edged down 0.1 percent percent month-over-month in December, reversing a 3.2 percent rise in November.

Excluding motor trades, the volume of retail sales registered a decline of 1.0 percent.

The sectors with the largest monthly volume increases were electrical goods, department stores and other retail sales.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth slowed to 7.2 percent in December from 7.4 percent in November.

The value of retail sales dropped 0.5 percent monthly in December, while it grew 4.5 percent a year earlier.

by RTT Staff Writer

