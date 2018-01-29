Wall Street Pointing To Lower Opening

Personal Income and Outlays report might be the most important announcement for the day. Leading companies such as McDonald's, Pfizer, Boeing, AT&T, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, Exxon Mobil, etc have scheduled their earnings this week. Federal Reserve's monetary policy is expected on Wednesday.

Asian shares closed mixed on Monday. European shares are trading mostly lower.

Early signs from U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were down 45 points, the S&P 500 futures were loosing 8.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 22.50 points.

U.S. stocks closed higher at record highs. The Dow advanced 223.92 points or 0.9 percent to 26,616.71, the Nasdaq spiked 94.61 points or 1.3 percent to 7,505.77 and the S&P 500 jumped 33.62 points or 1.2 percent to 2,872.87.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Personal Income and Outlays for December will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for Personal Income is 0.3 percent, unchanged from last month. Consumer spending expected to decline to 0.5 percent from 0.6 percent in November.

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Manufacturing Survey for January will be published at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is for 25.4, down from 29.7 in the prior month.

In the corporate sector, Ablynx NV agreed to be bought by French drug giant Sanofi SA in about 3.9 billion euros cash deal. Under the agreement terms, Ablynx shareholders will get 45 euros per share in cash. Sanofi will launch public offers to acquire all shares, including ADSs, warrants and convertible bonds of Ablynx.

ING Group NV said that it agreed to acquire a 75 percent stake in Payvision, omnichannel payments service provider. Payvision has a total value of 360 million euros.

Google announced its investment plans in Indonesian startup GO-JEK. In a blog post, Google noted that GO-JEK uses to make life more convenient for Indonesians across the country.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. announced the appointment of Westervelt Ballard, Jr. as Chief Financial Officer to succeed Robert Taylor. James Spexarth will be the new Chief Accounting Officer.

Asian stocks finished mostly mixed on Monday. Chinese stocks fell the most in over two months as investors took profits after recent strong gains. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 35.13 points or 0.99 percent to 3,523.50, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished down 187.23 points or 0.56 percent at 32,966.89.

Japanese shares ended on a flat note despite a surge in technology stocks. The benchmark Nikkei fluctuated before closing marginally lower at 23,629.34. The broader Topix index finished 0.06 percent higher at 1,880.45.

Australian shares started the week on a solid footing, driven by gains in banks, miners, energy companies and healthcare firms.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 25.40 points or 0.42 percent to 6,075.40 as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 22.90 points or 0.37 percent at 6,187.60.

European shares are trading mostly lower. DAX of Germany is down 27.13 points or 0.20 percent. CAC 40 of France is declining 3.16 points or 0.06 percent. FTSE 100 of England is climbing 15.40 points or 0.20 percent. Swiss Market Index is down 29.66 points or 0.31 percent.

