A London college is launching a new pilot project for Blockchain-based verification of academic credentials.

The MSC Financial Risk Management graduates in the University College London (UCL) can now use a QR code based on the Bitcoin Blockchain to display their tamper-proof, verifiable qualifications.

The UCL Center for Blockchain Technologies developed the pilot project in partnership with Gradbase.

The London-based developer created the Gradcode, a scannable image which is easily added to CV and online profiles.

When scanned, a verifier can instantly verify whether or not the record it represents is authentic.

While it charges £9 ($12.6) per record to verify academic qualifications, professional positions and certificates, the service is provided for free to universities and charities.

Gradcode claims that the qualifications are securely stored and can never be tampered with, nor removed.

Because of the decentralised nature of the Blockchain, nobody owns, nor control the data in it.

Alberto De Capitani, co-founder of Gradbase, said this pilot project constitutes the first tangible proof of a frictionless, user-friendly and secure solution to the problem of CV fraud.

Professor Tomaso Aste, Scientific Director of the UCL CBT, said the pilot will show that blockchain can be used outside of the financial sector.

