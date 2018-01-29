Lockheed Martin Q4 Results Beat View; Shares Rise

Aerospace and defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Monday reported a loss for the fourth quarter as higher revenues were more than offset by a charge related to the U.S. tax reform.

However, both revenue and adjusted earnings per share for the quarter beat analysts' expectations. For fiscal 2018, the company forecast earnings above analysts' estimates and revenue in line with expectations. Lockheed Martin's shares are rising more than 4 percent in pre-market activity.

The company's fourth-quarter net loss was $642 million or $2.25 per share, compared to net income of $988 million or $3.35 per share in the year-ago period.

The latest quarter's results include a net one-time charge of $1.9 billion or $6.80 per share, substantially all of which was non-cash, primarily related to the estimated impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Excluding the impact of the Tax Act, adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the quarter were $4.30 per share, compared to $3.25 per share in the year-ago period.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.07 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter grew to $15.14 billion from $13.75 billion in the same period last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $14.73 billion.

Aeronautics segment net sales rose 12 percent from last year, while Missiles and Fire Control's net sales grew 31 percent, and Rotary and Mission Systems net sales increased 14 percent. Meanwhile, Space segment net sales declined 12 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Lockheed Martin forecast reported earnings per share from continuing operations of $15.20 to $15.50, and net sales of $50 billion to $51.50 billion.

The Street expects the company to earn $14.00 per share for the year on revenues of $51.17 billion.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News