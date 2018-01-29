Bruno Mars Sweeps Top Grammy Awards

Hawaiian singer Bruno Mars stole the show at Grammys 2018 by winning all six categories for which he was nominated, including the top three prizes. Mars took home Song Of The Year award for "That's What I Like."

He emerged winner after facing stiff competition in Album Of The Year, for 24K Magic. The song also won him Record Of The Year.

Mars completed the sweep bagging Best R&B Album, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song awards.

Kendrick Lamar opened the ceremony with a groundbreaking performance before winning the first award of the evening for Best Rap Performance. In all, he took home five trophies, including best rap album, best rap song and best music video.

Ed Sheeran was the winner in Best Pop Solo Performance and Best pop album categories.

Alessia Cara claimed Best New Artist award.

On a night that highlighted the #TimesUp and #MeToo campaigns proclaiming that injustice to women is no longer an option across industries, only 17 awards out of a total of 86 went to women or female-fronted bands.

Janelle Monae delivered a powerful speech linked to the sexual harassment initiative Time's Up.

James Corden returned to host the Music's Biggest Night at the Madison Square Garden Sunday.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee hit the stage to perform "Despacito".

Lady Gaga and James Corden also thrilled the audiences with stellar performances.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News