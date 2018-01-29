Stocks May Give Back Ground In Early Trading - U.S. Commentary

Following the rally seen last Friday, stocks may give back some ground in early trading on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly lower open for the , with the Dow futures down by 42 points.

Profit taking may contribute to initial weakness on Wall Street, as some traders look to cash in on the recent strength in the markets.

Selling pressure may be somewhat subdued, however, with traders reluctant to sell stocks and miss out on any further upside.

The Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday and the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday may also keep some traders on the sidelines.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing personal income rose by slightly more than expected in the month of December.

The Commerce Department said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in December after rising by 0.3 percent in November. Economists had expected another 0.3 percent increase.

The report also said personal spending rose by 0.4 percent in December following a 0.8 percent increase in the previous month. The spending growth matched expectations.

Among individual stocks, shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the soft drink company announced a merger agreement with Keurig Green Mountain.

Under the terms of the deal, Dr Pepper Snapple shareholders will receive $103.75 per share in a special cash dividend and retain 13 percent of the combined company.

Defense contractor Lockheed Martin (LMT) may also see early strength after reporting fourth quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

On the other hand, French drugmaker Sanofi (SNY) may see early weakness after announcing an agreement to acquire Belgian biotech company Ablynx (ABLX) for $4.8 billion.

After closing mixed for two consecutive sessions, stocks showed a significant move to the upside during trading on Friday. With the rally on the day, all three of the major averages reached new record closing highs.

The major averages saw further upside going into the close, ending the session at their best levels of the day. The Dow advanced 223.92 points or 0.9 percent to 26,616.71, the Nasdaq spiked 94.61 points or 1.3 percent to 7,505.77 and the S&P 500 jumped 33.62 points or 1.2 percent to 2,872.87.

With the rally on the day, the major averages moved sharply higher for the week. The Dow surged up by 2.1 percent, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 soared by 2.3 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.6 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index rose by 0.4 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the German DAX Index has edged down by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are falling $0.40 to $65.74 a barrel after climbing $0.63 to $66.14 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,342.80, down $9.30 from the previous session's close of $1,352.10. On Friday, gold slumped $10.80.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.80 yen compared to the 108.58 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2366 compared to last Friday's $1.2427.

by RTT Staff Writer

