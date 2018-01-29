Brexit Biggest Threat To UK's Financial Centre Status, Survey Finds

British businesses saw Brexit as the most serious threat to UK's status as the major financial centre, a survey by the Confederation of British Industry found.

Business conditions in the United Kingdom is likely to pick up somewhat in the first quarter of this year, although optimism in the financial services sector fell significantly during the fourth quarter, results of the latest CBI/PwC Financial Services Survey showed Monday.

The quarterly survey of 92 firms revealed that optimism in the financial services sector fell for a third successive quarter, having declined in seven out of the last eight quarters.

This marked the longest period of falling sentiment since the global financial crisis of 2008, the lobby CBI said.

Thirteen percent of firms said they were more optimistic about the overall business situation compared with three months ago, while 35 percent said they were less optimistic, giving a balance of -22 percent versus -6 percent in the quarter to September.

Among sectors, banks, building societies and general insurers were decidedly less positive than three months earlier, while finance houses, life insurers and investment managers felt more optimistic.

"Firms are nearly unanimous in voicing their concern about the damaging impact of Brexit uncertainty and the need for the UK to remain a vibrant centre of FinTech and innovation," Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief economist, said.

"To restore some confidence, financial services firms absolutely must - no ifs, no buts - get as much certainty as possible on what the UK is aiming for in the Brexit negotiations, the opportunities of success and the consequences of failure."

The survey also found that companies were concerned that the quality of infrastructure in the UK is lagging behind peers, with 53 percent ranking the country's physical infrastructure within their top three concerns, while a similar share of 47 percent pointed to the digital infrastructure.

"Against this backdrop, businesses are actively thinking about their workforce needs for the future," Andrew Kail, head of financial services at PwC, said.

Focusing on the attributes, skills and number of employees they will require to be successful in the years ahead is now a key strategic issue, the economist added.

"Looking to the year ahead, financial services firms continue to plan for higher spending on marketing and IT, but expect to cut back in other areas of capital spending."

Looking ahead to the quarter to March, growth in business volumes is expected to pick up somewhat.

According to the survey, 17 percent of firms expect volumes to rise next quarter, and 3 percent expect them to fall, giving a balance of +14 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.