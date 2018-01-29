Grammy's Get Political With Hillary Clinton's Trump-bashing Cameo

Screening of a read-through of the scathing Donald Trump biography by Hillary Clinton during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards evoked strong response from members of the President's team.

Grammys host James Corden set up a pre-taped video on Sunday night to explain to the crowd how even non-musicians can win next year's Best Spoken Word Album award.

It showed several famous musicians, including John Legend, Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and DJ Khaled auditioned to be the narrator for "Fire and Fury", Michael Wolff's book about Trump's White House.

Finally, Clinton read a notorious passage from the book about Trump's love of fast food, and Corden declared her the winner.

The Trump-bashing cameo was cheered by the audience in Madison Square Garden, but U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Donald Trump Jr did not like the mixing of music and .

Haley said that the show should not "ruin great music with trash."

"I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it," she wrote on Twitter. "Don't ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it."

And Donald Trump Junior's response was harsh, taking a shot at Clinton's election loss.

"Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency," the President's eldest son tweeted.

