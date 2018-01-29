Report: 5G May Be Nationalized

The U.S. government is exploring the possibility of building a secure 5G network amid concerns about China, news outlet Axios reported, citing sensitive documents it has obtained.

According to the Axios report, network security officials in the Trump administration are looking at an unprecedented federal takeover of a part of the country's mobile network to guard against China.

Citing the documents, Axios reported that America needs a centralized nationwide 5G network within three years and there are two options for consideration.

Under the first option, the U.S. government will pay for and build a single network, in an unprecedented nationalization of a historically private infrastructure. It would then rent access to carriers like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile.

However, Axios also reported that a source familiar with the document's drafting told the news outlet that it was an "old" draft, and a newer version of the document is neutral about whether the U.S. government should build and own such a network.

Meanwhile, the alternative plan calls for wireless providers in the U.S. to build their own 5G networks that would compete with one another. While this could take longer and cost more, it would cause "less commercial disruption" to the wireless industry than the government building a network.

The U.S. has to build superfast 5G wireless quickly because "China has achieved a dominant position in the manufacture and operation of network infrastructure," and "China is the dominant malicious actor in the Information Domain," the document said, according to Axios.

The document also said that a strong 5G network is needed in order to create a secure pathway for emerging technologies like self-driving cars and virtual reality - and to combat Chinese threats to America's economic and cyber security.

5G or fifth-generation technology aims at higher capacity than current 4G networks, allowing a higher density of mobile broadband users, and supporting device-to-device, more reliable, and massive machine communications.

5G will also mean much lower latency, or the time taken for the network to recognize that a user has requested a chunk of data and to start sending that data.

