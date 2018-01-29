Stocks Seeing Modest Weakness In Morning Trading - U.S. Commentary

Stocks are seeing modest weakness in morning trading on Monday following the rally seen last Friday. The major averages have all moved to the downside after ending the previous session at record closing highs.

Currently, the major averages remain in negative territory. The Dow is down 71.00 points or 0.3 percent at 26,545.71, the Nasdaq is down 23.51 points or 0.3 percent at 7,482.26 and the S&P 500 is down 10.59 points or 0.4 percent at 2,862.28.

Profit taking has contributed to the weakness on Wall Street, as some traders look to cash in on the recent strength in the .

Selling pressure is somewhat subdued, however, with traders reluctant to sell stocks and miss out on any further upside.

The Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday and the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday may also be keeping some traders on the sidelines.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing personal income rose by slightly more than expected in the month of December.

The Commerce Department said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in December after rising by 0.3 percent in November. Economists had expected another 0.3 percent increase.

The report also said personal spending rose by 0.4 percent in December following a 0.8 percent increase in the previous month. The spending growth matched expectations.

Utilities stocks have shown a significant move to the downside on the day, dragging the Dow Jones Utilities Average down by 1.3 percent.

Housing, commercial real estate, and gold stocks are also seeing notable weakness, while strength is visible among biotechnology stocks.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.6 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index rose by 0.4 percent.

The major European markets are turning in a lackluster performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just above the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index is just below the unchanged line and the German DAX Index is down by 0.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have shown a notable move to the downside. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 5.2 basis points at 2.714 percent.

