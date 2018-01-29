PERU: After Pardoning Fujimori, Kuczynski's Approval Keeps Falling

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The approval rate of Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski is at 19%, the lowest since he took office, falling by three percentage points compared to December, according to a GfK survey released by the La República newspaper.

The fallin Kuczynski's approval comes after the controversial pardon to former President Alberto Fujimori, which divided the country. While 50% of the respondents said that they agree with this benefit to the former dictator, 49% were against, according to the figures of the survey.

A resounding majority perceives that this pardon was the result of a negotiation between Kuczynski and Kenji Fujimori (78%) to get rid of his political dismissal.

Meanwhile, around half of the respondents believe that the of the former dictator, although it may have been fragile, did not justify a humanitarian pardon (51%). Only two out of five (42%) believe that if he were not sick, Fujimori should be released from prison anyway.

by Agencia CMA Latam

