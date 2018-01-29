COLOMBIA: Santos Suspends Talks With ELN After Attack In Barranquilla

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The president of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, announced on Monday the suspension of the fifth round of talks that were scheduled for the coming days with the National Liberation Army (ELN) after new attacks were carried out by the guerrilla group over the weekend. Five policemen died, and 47 were wound in an attack in Barranquilla.

"I have decided to suspend the fifth round of negotiations that was planned for the next few days until I see coherence on the part of the ELN between its words and actions," said the president at an event in the town of La Palma, in the department (state) of Cundinamarca.

On Sunday, the guerrillas claimed responsibility for the attack in Barranquilla, besides two other attacks in the same region.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.