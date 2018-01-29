New Zealand Swings To NZ$640 Million Trade Surplus

New Zealand saw a NZ$640 million trade surplus in December, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday.

That beat expectations for a deficit of NZ$125 million following the NZ$1.233 billion shortfall in November.

Exports surged an annual 26 percent to a record NZ$5.55 billion in December - surpassing expectations for NZ$5.00 billion and up from NZ$4.63 billion in the previous month.

Imports climbed 11 percent on year to NZ$4.91 billion versus forecasts for NZ$5.10 billion and down from NZ$5.84 billion a month earlier.

