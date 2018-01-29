Japan Household Spending Dips 0.1% On Year In December

The average of household spending in Japan was down 0.1 percent on year in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - coming in at 322,157 yen.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.3 percent following the 1.7 percent gain in November.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 940,875 yen, up 0.4 percent on year.

The average of consumption expenditures per household was 352,076 yen, down an annual 0.5 percent.

