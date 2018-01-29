Japan Retail Sales Climb 0.9% In December

Retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent on month in December, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.

That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.4 percent following the 1.8 percent gain in November.

On a yearly basis, retail sales jumped 3.6 percent - also exceeding expectations for 2.2 percent and up from 2.1 percent in the previous month.

Sales from large retailers advanced an annual 1.1 percent, beating forecasts for 0.5 percent and up from 1.4 percent a month earlier.

