ARGENTINA: Merval Falls 1.05% Amid Expectation Of Rate Hike By The Fed

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Merval, the main index of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, fell 1.05% to 34,754.81 points Monday amid fears that the United States Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) will raise its basic interest rate on Wednesday.

"The local market started the week trading lower, all because the Fed could raise interest rates on Wednesday," said Eduardo Fernández, an analyst at Rava Bursátil.

Meanwhile, the locally traded U.S. dollar rose slightly (+0.05%), closing at 19.58 Argentinean pesos in the first round of the week due to the intervention by official banks.

"The renewed presence of official banks with sales in the last part of the day prevented the exchange rate from adjusting again above $ 19.60," said Gustavo Quintana, an analyst at PR Corredores.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.