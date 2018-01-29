Australia Business Confidence Jumps In December

Business confidence in Australia picked up steam in December, the latest survey from National Australia Bank revealed on Tuesday with an index score of +11.

That's up from the upwardly revised +7 in November (originally +6).

Business conditions also improved in December, albeit marginally, as the index moved to +13 from +12 in the previous month.

