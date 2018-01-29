logo
Australia Business Confidence Jumps In December

Business confidence in Australia picked up steam in December, the latest survey from National Australia Bank revealed on Tuesday with an index score of +11.

That's up from the upwardly revised +7 in November (originally +6).

Business conditions also improved in December, albeit marginally, as the index moved to +13 from +12 in the previous month.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

