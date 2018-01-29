COLOMBIA: Colcap Falls 0.14% Due To Low Performance Of Bancolombia

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, was down 0.14% at 1,590.95 points near the closing of Monday's session, due largely to weakness from Bancolombia's shares.

Ramses Pestanapalmett, an analyst at Ultraserfinco, noted that the institution's stocks fall due to a market correction.

Meanwhile, Celsia leads the market after posting quarterly results deemed as positive by Ultraserfinco, once it shows an increase in revenues, net income, and EBITDA. The shares of Celsia (+0.97%), Cemargos (+0.41%), Davivienda (+0.37%), and Avianca (+0.17%) are rising, while Bancolombia (-0.49%), and Preferencial Bancolombia (-0.43%) trade down.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed at 2,837.73 Colombian pesos, marking a 0.84% rise, due to a decline in strong currencies and a drop in oil prices abroad.

Natalia Granados, an analyst at Global Securities, noted that the greenback is trying to recover some ground against all the currencies of developed while the sterling pound leads the losses, and oil prices fall.

by Agencia CMA Latam

