European Economics Preview: Eurozone GDP Data Due

Quarterly national accounts and economic confidence from euro area are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.30 am ET, France's GDP data is due. The is expected to grow 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter.

At 2.00 am ET, Swiss foreign trade data for December is due.

At 3.00 am ET, GDP from Spain and unemployment from Hungary are due. Spain's GDP is forecast to grow 0.7 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, slower than the 0.8 percent increase seen in the third quarter.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's and consumer confidence survey results are due. The consumer sentiment index is forecast to rise marginally to 116.7 in January from 116.6 in the previous month.

At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England is set to issue mortgage approvals data. The number of mortgages approved in December is seen at 63,500 compared to 65,100 in November.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area GDP data. The currency bloc is forecast to grow 0.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter.

In the meantime, European Commission publishes economic confidence survey data. Economists forecast the economic sentiment index to rise to 116.2 in January from 116.0 in December.

At 8.00 am ET, Germany's flash consumer price data is due. Inflation is seen at 1.7 percent in January, the same rate as seen in December.

In the meantime, Hungary's central bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to keep its key rate unchanged at 0.90 percent.

