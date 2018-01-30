Dutch Producer Sentiment Improves In January

Dutch producer confidence improved in January, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

The producer sentiment indicator fell to 10.3 in January from 8.9 in December. This was the highest score since January 2008.

Producers were more positive about the expected activity. They were less positive about their order book. At the same time, assessment about the stock of finished products was broadly unchanged.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

