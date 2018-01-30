South Africa's Money Supply Growth Slows In December

South Africa's money supply grew at a slower pace in December, the South African Reserve Bank reported Tuesday.

The broad money supply, or M3, advanced 6.41 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 6.61 percent increase seen in November. Nonetheless, this was faster than the 6.2 percent increase economists had forecast.

Private sector credit grew at a faster pace of 6.72 percent annually after rising 6.48 percent a month ago. Economists had forecast a much slower expansion of 6 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.