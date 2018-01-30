France GDP Growth Accelerates In Q4

France's economic growth accelerated slightly in the fourth quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.

Gross domestic product climbed 0.6 percent sequentially, slightly faster than the revised 0.5 percent expansion seen a quarter ago.

On the expenditure-side, growth in household consumption halved to 0.3 percent from 0.6 percent in the previous quarter.

Gross fixed capital formation advanced 1.1 percent, faster than the 0.9 percent increase posted in the third quarter. Overall, final domestic demand excluding inventory changes contributed to GDP growth by 0.5 points.

Exports growth accelerated 2.6 percent after 1.1 percent in the third quarter. Meanwhile, growth in imports slowed down sharply to 0.7 percent from 2.4 percent.

As a result, the foreign trade balance contributed positively by 0.6 points to GDP growth in the fourth quarter.

On average over the year, GDP accelerated markedly by 1.9 percent after rising 1.1 percent in 2016.

by RTT Staff Writer

