Swatch Group FY17 Profit Up 27.3%; Board To Propose Raising Dividend

Swiss watch and jewelry maker Swatch Group (SWGAF.PK,SWGNF.PK) Thursday reported that its fiscal 2017 net income grew 27.3 percent to 755 million Swiss francs from 593 million francs in the previous year.

Operating result for the year rose 24.5 percent to 1.00 billion from 805 million francs last year. Operating margin was 12.6 percent, up from 10.7 percent a year ago.

Net sales for the year rose 5.4 percent to 7.96 billion francs from 7.55 billion francs last year. Net sales were 5.8 percent higher than the previous year at constant exchange rates.

Further, at the Annual General Meeting on 24 May 2018, the company's board of directors will propose a dividend of 7.50 francs per bearer share and 1.50 francs per registered share, compared to the previous year's dividend of 6.75 francs per bearer share and 1.35 francs per registered share.

Looking ahead, Swatch Group said it anticipates further very positive growth in local currencies in 2018, not only from its own distribution channels such as retail and e-commerce, but also from third-party channels. In addition, the company further growth will utilize the capacities of all production areas.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

