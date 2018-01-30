logo
European Economic News
Plus   Neg
Share
Email
Comment

Norway Retail Sales Fall In December

Norway's retail sales decreased at the end of the year, after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Norway showed Tuesday.

The retail sales volume, excluding motor vehicles, dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent month-over-month in December, reversing a 2.1 percent rise in November.

On a yearly basis, both the volume and value of retail sales grew a working-day-adjusted 4.2 percent in December.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2018 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap