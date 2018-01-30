Norway Retail Sales Fall In December

Norway's retail sales decreased at the end of the year, after rising in the previous month, figures from Statistics Norway showed Tuesday.

The retail sales volume, excluding motor vehicles, dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent month-over-month in December, reversing a 2.1 percent rise in November.

On a yearly basis, both the volume and value of retail sales grew a working-day-adjusted 4.2 percent in December.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

