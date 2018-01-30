Spain's GDP Growth Slows Slightly In Q4

Spain's economic growth slowed slightly in the fourth quarter, advance estimate from the statistical office INE showed Tuesday.

Gross domestic product climbed 0.7 percent sequentially, as expected, but marginally slower than the 0.8 percent increase registered a quarter ago.

A similar slower growth was last seen in the fourth quarter of 2016. The has been expanding since late 2013.

On a yearly basis, growth in GDP held steady at 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter. In the whole year of 2017, GDP climbed 3.1 percent.

