DAX Slides As Risk Appetite Wanes

German stocks fell on Tuesday as rising bond yields as well as concerns over valuations becoming increasing stretched dented investors' appetite for riskier assets.

Amid little triggers, market participants waited for cues from Fed Chair Janet Yellen's final meeting and U.S. President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address.

The benchmark DAX was down 54 points or 0.41 percent at 13,270 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.

Lender Deutsche Bank fell 1.5 percent while automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were down between 0.6 percent and 0.9 percent.

Software firm SAP edged up marginally after announcing a $2.4bn acquisition.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis