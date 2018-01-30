CAC 40 Drifts Lower Ahead Of Trump's State Of Union Address

French stocks were slightly lower on Tuesday as rising bond yields as well as concerns over valuations becoming increasingly stretched dented investors' appetite for riskier assets.

Amid little triggers, market participants waited for cues from Fed Chair Janet Yellen's final meeting and U.S. President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 9 points or 0.16 percent at 5,512 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower in the previous session.

Banks were moving lower, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale losing between 0.6 percent and 1.1 percent.

Automaker Renault slid 0.3 percent and Peugeot eased 0.2 percent.

In economic releases, France's economic growth accelerated slightly in the fourth quarter, preliminary data from the statistical office Insee showed.

GDP climbed 0.6 percent sequentially, slightly faster than the revised 0.5 percent expansion seen a quarter ago.

Another report showed that French consumer spending declined in December after a sharp rebound in the previous month.

Consumer spending dropped 1.2 percent month-over-month, reversing a 3.0 percent increase in November.

