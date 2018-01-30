FTSE 100 Drifts Lower As Mining Stocks Tumble

U.K. stocks fell for the first time in three days on Tuesday after U.S. bond yields rose on expectations of a rise in real interest rates and a leaked internal report showed Britain will be left worse off under all Brexit scenarios.

Amid little triggers, market participants looked ahead to the outcome of Fed Chair Janet Yellen's final meeting and U.S. President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address for further direction.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 28 points or 0.36 percent at 7,643 in late opening deals after rising 0.1 percent the previous day.

Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore lost 2-3 percent as metals prices tumbled amid a strengthening dollar.

Banks also moved lower, with HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Bank, Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland trading down between 0.5 percent and 2 percent.

Melrose declined half a percent. The company said that GKN has failed to inform shareholders of a GBP150 million voluntary cash contribution offer to the GKN pension schemes made to the Board of the engineering group in its letter earlier in the month. GKN shares declined 0.7 percent.

Informa gained 0.7 percent and UBM jumped nearly 4 percent after their boards confirmed the creation of a B2B Information Services Group through a recommended offer for UBM by Informa.

