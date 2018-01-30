UK Mortgage Approvals Decline In December

UK mortgage approvals declined in December, figures from the Bank of England showed Tuesday.

The number of mortgage approvals fell to 61,039 in December from 64,712 in the previous month. This was the lowest since January 2015 and also below the expected level of 63,500.

Lending to individuals grew GBP 5.2 billion in December. Within this, secured lending increased GBP 3.7 billion or 0.3 percent, the same rate as logged in November.

Similarly, consumer credit increased again by GBP 1.5 billion in December, slightly bigger than the expected GBP 1.4 billion.

Meanwhile, loans to non-financial businesses decreased by GBP 1 billion after falling GBP 1.6 billion in November.

