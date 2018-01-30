Eurozone GDP Growth Eases Slightly In Q4

The euro area grew at a slightly slower pace in the fourth quarter, preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed Tuesday.

Gross domestic product expanded by seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, following 0.7 percent increase seen in the third quarter. The rate came in line with expectations.

Year-on-year, economic growth eased marginally to 2.7 percent from 2.8 percent in the preceding three months.

The EU28 grew 0.6 percent on quarter and by 2.6 percent on a yearly basis in the fourth quarter.

Over the whole year 2017, GDP grew 2.5 percent in both zones.

by RTT Staff Writer

