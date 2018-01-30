Poland GDP Growth Accelerates In 2017

Poland's economic growth improved during the year 2017 compared with last year, preliminary figures from the Central Statistical Office of Poland showed Tuesday.

Real gross domestic product advanced 4.6 percent in 2017 versus a 2.9 percent rise in 2016.

Gross value added in the national in 2017 was 6.2 percent higher than a year earlier. This was followed by a 3.6 percent growth in 2016.

On the expenditure side, final consumption grew 4.2 percent over the year and gross capital formation expanded by 6.4 percent.

